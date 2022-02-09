Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 24,516 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

