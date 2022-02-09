Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tracy Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,180. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

