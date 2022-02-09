Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

