Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 819 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $68,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

