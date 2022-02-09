Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 318 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $11,120.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 267 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $8,399.82.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,222.37.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 724,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanterix by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.