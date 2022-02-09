Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 318 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $11,120.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 267 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $8,399.82.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,222.37.
NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 724,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
