Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 13,386 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 364,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

