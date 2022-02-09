Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colin Yankee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.