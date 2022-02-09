Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $14,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $33,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $22,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

