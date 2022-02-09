Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Toast accounts for 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 72,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,969. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

