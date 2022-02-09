Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

