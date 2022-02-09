Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Down 9.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 457,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,979,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (NASDAQ:IINN)
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.
Further Reading
