Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Down 9.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 457,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,979,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.