Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.04. 8,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

