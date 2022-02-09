inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $180.93 million and $1.51 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00106833 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

