Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.02.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$185.17. 324,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,194. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$165.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.82. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$186.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

