Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 110,775 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 215,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 718,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,281,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 515,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,084,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

