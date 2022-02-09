Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.10) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.87) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

