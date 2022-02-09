Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Raised to €2.70

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $19.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

