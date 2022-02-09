Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.18. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.