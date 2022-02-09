Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $166.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.69 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

