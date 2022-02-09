Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

