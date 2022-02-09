Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $810,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.23 and a 200 day moving average of $485.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

