Invesco Ltd. Has $605.52 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $605,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,394,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 102.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,477,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $337.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

