Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $584,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

