Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 329,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,114. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Invesco has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

