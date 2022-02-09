Invesco Ltd. Purchases 294,395 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,132,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

