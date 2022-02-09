Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $656,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,228. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average is $220.57. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $278.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

