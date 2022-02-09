Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 377,807 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,899. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

