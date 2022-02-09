Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $364.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,679,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

