Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 106,985 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $52.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 525,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.