Investors Purchase High Volume of Frontier Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,040% compared to the typical volume of 351 call options.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,340.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $37,584,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

