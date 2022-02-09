Investors Purchase High Volume of US Ecology Put Options (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,107 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 750,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,740. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.