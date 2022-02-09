Investors Purchase High Volume of US Ecology Put Options (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,107 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.
ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 750,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,740. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.13.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
