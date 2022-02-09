Investors Purchase Large Volume of New Relic Call Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 657% compared to the average volume of 1,201 call options.

Shares of NEWR opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.56.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

