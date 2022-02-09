Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NYSE NVTA opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

