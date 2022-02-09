Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.52. 146,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,112,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

