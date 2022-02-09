Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

IONS stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.