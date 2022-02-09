IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.14 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $153.14 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00258695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

