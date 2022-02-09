Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.