Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.78

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.78 and traded as high as $26.10. Ipsen shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 1,061 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

