IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IRadimed stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $650.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.43.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
