IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $650.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.