iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 204,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,820. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

