iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

