iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

