iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,485 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

