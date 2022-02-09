iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,798,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,767,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,259,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,506,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,583,000 after buying an additional 853,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after buying an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 8,829,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

