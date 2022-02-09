iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

