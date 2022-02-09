iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,098,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

