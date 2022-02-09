iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 134,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,209,650 shares.The stock last traded at $64.90 and had previously closed at $64.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

