iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 244,287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

