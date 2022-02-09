iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.