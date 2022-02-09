Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Acquires $302,800.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Robert M. Friedland purchased 40,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 28.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,601,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 351,558 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 60.2% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 125.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

